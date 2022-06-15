LEGO to bolster Virginia's manufacturing industry

The company plans to spend $1 billion on a 1.7 million square-foot precision manufacturing plant in Chesterfield.

NORFOLK, Va. — The LEGO Group will spend over $1 billion to build a 1.7 million square-foot precision manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday.

The plant, which will be built in Meadowville Technology Park, is expected to add over 1,700 jobs to the area, he said.

Youngkin said the LEGO Group's decision to invest in the Commonwealth is a testament to the advantages of running a business in Virginia.

“We look forward to a long and successful partnership with this iconic company," he said. "This transformational project will create more than 1,760 jobs and bolster Virginia's manufacturing industry."

Several representatives from the Meadowville area expressed excitement for the new plant and new jobs.

Niels Christiansen, the CEO of the LEGO group, said the company plans to make the plant carbon-neutral and construct a solar park.

“We were impressed with all that Virginia has to offer, from access to a skilled workforce, support for high-quality manufacturers, and great transport links," he said.

LEGO is hoping to work with the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program: a workforce initiative created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners.

"The program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture," Youngkin's office said.