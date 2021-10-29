200-plus-mile run from DC to Virginia Beach seeks to combat homelessness

The LIFT Fitness Foundation is looking to raise $25,000 during this event and is asking people to chip in.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Oct. 14, 2021.

An annual 200-plus-mile relay run from Washington D.C. to Virginia Beach is kicking off on Nov. 6. It's to raise awareness on the crisis of homelessness and hunger in Hampton Roads and beyond.

The "White House 2 White House" run will start at the Central Union Mission men’s shelter in Washington D.C at 9:30 a.m. and continue through the next day. The 12 runners will travel down U.S. Routes 301 and 17, backed by a motorcade.

It will end at the Ballyhoos restaurant, located in the Marina Shores Shoppes at 2865 Lynnhaven Drive by 6 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The run takes place leading up to National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, which is Nov. 13 to 21. It's hosted by the LIFT Fitness Foundation, an organization that gives the homeless population access to nutritional and exercise programs.

The organization's goal is to raise $25,000 to support its efforts in 2022 after raising $22,000 last year.

LIFT is asking businesses, organizations, schools and people to help sponsor this event. There are different sponsor levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Title. For more information about chipping in, you can visit the organization's website.