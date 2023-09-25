2 Hampton men accused of shooting teens, killing 1

The overnight shooting happened in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road in early March.

HAMPTON, Va. — Two Hampton men are facing charges in connection to a shooting that killed a 19-year-old and injured another in early March, authorities said.

In a news release on Monday, the Hampton Police Division announced Janylen O'Keefe Chapman, 20, and Dasaan Cokley-Williams, 19, were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on March 8 in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road, near the Aberdeen Elementary School.

Paramedics rushed one of the teens to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, while the other victim, Jesse Tidwell of Newport News, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

During the investigation, officials learned the suspect approached the two victims with a gun. The suspect allegedly fired a shot toward the victims' vehicle, striking both teens as they tried to flee the area. The victims managed to drive to the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road where paramedics and police eventually responded.

O'Keefe Chapman is charged with first-degree murder in the commission of a robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.