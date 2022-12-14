Judge drops charges against suspect in deadly quadruple shooting

The judge determined that there wasn't enough probable cause to continue with prosecution.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Charges were dropped Wednesday against Antwann Jacque Gore, one of two men arrested in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth back in June.

The judge determined that there wasn't enough probable cause to continue with the case.

Gore faced four counts of aggravated homicide for a shooting that happened June 7 on Maple Avenue.

He was considered to be on the run in the aftermath, but was taken into custody on September 27.

Responding officers found three people dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at the hospital days later. The victims are:

30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee

37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears

34-year-old Ashley Merricks

66-year-old Samuel Jones

Raymond Lee Gore, a relative of Antwann, was also charged with four counts of aggravated murder in connection to this shooting.

He also faces gun and assault charges, and he's set to appear in court on February 1, 2023, according to court records.