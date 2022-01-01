Man seriously injured after shooting in Portsmouth near Victory Blvd.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the 4000 block of Victory Boulevard, according to a tweet from the department. That's in the Victory Crossing Shopping Center.

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured this morning.

When police arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital nearby for treatment.

His identity has not been released at this time. There is also no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online here.

