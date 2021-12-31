Two men shot in Portsmouth, one fatally

The shooting happened on Dunedin Road. One man died, and the other has life-threatening injuries.

Portsmouth police said it is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon that left one man dead and another injured.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Dunedin Road. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. That's close to Baines Creek.

One victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other man's injuries were fatal.

Police have not shared the ages or identities of the victims, or any suspect information.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.