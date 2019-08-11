CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police said a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

Police received a call at 8:54 p.m. for an injured person in the 1300 block of MacDonald Road. When officers got there, they found a man shot to death inside a home.

The shooter left the home before police arrived. Officers are searching the area for the shooter and any witnesses who may have seen something at the time of the shooting.

Police aren't saying anything else about the victim or the shooting as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime line at 1-88-LOCK-U-UP. Police are also asking for anyone in the area to report anything suspicious and to review their security cameras for any footage that could help police find the shooter.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Suffolk police identify victims in double shooting, investigation continues

RELATED: Her murder led to a change in state law. Can a podcast help spur national action?

RELATED: Suspect sought for kidnapping Aniah Blachard

RELATED: Trial date set for man accused of killing Bellamy Gamboa

RELATED: Police investigating burglary at Portsmouth business on Towne Point Road

RELATED: Police pursuit in Chesapeake ends in Portsmouth; woman in custody