Police didn't have any suspect information initially. Investigators said he was shot in the upper body.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Wednesday morning, about 10 minutes before 1 a.m., police said a man was shot and killed in the 2700 block of Turnpike Road in Portsmouth.

Information was sparse, initially. Police said the unnamed victim was shot in the upper body.

Investigators did not have any suspect information Wednesday morning.

This is a developing investigation.