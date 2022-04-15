x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Norfolk man wanted for deadly shooting on Denver Avenue

The incident happened the day after Christmas 2021 when police found a man with a gunshot wound in the 4700 block of Denver Avenue.

More Videos

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Norfolk are searching for a man who is wanted for a December homicide.

The incident happened the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, 2021. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in the 4700 block of Denver Avenue.

The injured man, 56-year-old Kenneth L. Parker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: 1 person dead following shooting on Denver Ave. in Norfolk

Nearly four months later, Norfolk police have charged 50-year-old Tony Williams with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

Related Articles