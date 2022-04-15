Norfolk man wanted for deadly shooting on Denver Avenue

The incident happened the day after Christmas 2021 when police found a man with a gunshot wound in the 4700 block of Denver Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Norfolk are searching for a man who is wanted for a December homicide.

The incident happened the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, 2021. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in the 4700 block of Denver Avenue.

The injured man, 56-year-old Kenneth L. Parker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearly four months later, Norfolk police have charged 50-year-old Tony Williams with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.