Norfolk man wanted for deadly shooting on Denver Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Norfolk are searching for a man who is wanted for a December homicide.
The incident happened the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, 2021. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in the 4700 block of Denver Avenue.
The injured man, 56-year-old Kenneth L. Parker, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nearly four months later, Norfolk police have charged 50-year-old Tony Williams with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.
Anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.