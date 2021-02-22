Police: teen shot in neck at Williamsburg party, possibly related to man found dead in Newport News

The 17-year-old was expected to recover. James City County Police weren't sure if a man found dead in Newport News had ties to the Williamsburg scene.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Monday afternoon, the James City County Police Department shared that it was investigating two shootings from Sunday - one victim was found in Williamsburg, and another in Newport News.

A release from police said calls for help about the first victim came in around 3:18 a.m. in the 4800 block of Longhill Road in Williamsburg.

Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was found shot in the neck nearby, in the 100 block of Indian Fields Way, and he had to be airlifted to the VCU Medical Center for treatment.

By Monday's release, he was expected to recover from his injuries.

Police said other shots were fired, and the teen might not have been the intended target of that bullet. They said the shooting happened at a party, where uninvited guests showed up, and two groups began fighting.

Some empty apartment units and cars were damaged by the gunfire.

Investigators said the suspects were gone by the time police got to the scene. Officers responding to the call picked up multiple handguns and bullet casings to analyze as evidence.

About half an hour later, at 3:51 a.m., there was a shooting victim found in the 200 block of Pointer Circle, Newport News - about 30 miles away.

At that scene, a 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds, and was declared dead before he could be transported to a hospital. Police have identified the man as Rozahn Tre-zor Luckett.

The James City County Police Department is helping the Newport News Police Department with that investigation.

Monday afternoon, JCC Interim Police Chief Steve Rubino said they're not sure if Luckett was at the earlier shooting in Williamsburg.