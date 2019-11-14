VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It might not be the way you remember gym class.

The Virginia Beach Education Foundation is using $38,902.94 in grant money to transform physical education at two Virginia Beach locations.

The Juvenile Detention Center and Parkway Elementary School were surprised with grant money on Thursday.

The JDC received $18,802.94, which it'll use to buy "Heart Zone Systems." If you haven't heard of them, they're like FitBits. Students will wear them during PE.

The Juvenile Detention Center will use its grant money to buy Heart Zone Systems for students to wear during PE. Pictured, from left to right, Shelley Labiosa, VBCPS employee and grant reviewer; John Mason, math teacher; Superintendent Aaron Spence; Jon Mazach, Virginia Beach Education Foundation treasurer; Jeff McGowan, health and p.e. teacher; Charles Foster, principal; Janene Gorham, director of Professional Growth and Innovation for VBCPS.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Parkway students are getting a really cool upgrade.

The school is using its $20,000 grant to buy a "Lu Interactive Playground."

Parkway Elementary School P.E. teacher Casey Hughes was surprised with the grant check.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools

The technologically advanced playground includes light and audio systems and a giant wall projection with 3D cameras for interactive physical activity.

The wall projection can come with apps that focus on different subjects like math, geography, even problem solving among other things all while students stay active.

The grants are two of 79 "Adopt A+ Grants." The 79 grants total $200,000.

The foundation plans to continue to surprise teachers and schools across the city with the grant money.

