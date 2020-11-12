Hampton, Peninsula Health Districts offering eight free testing clinics in response to holiday surge, testing demand

Health leaders said there’s an urgent need for expanded testing with COVID-19 case increases and planned holiday gatherings, despite public health warnings.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Peninsula and Hampton Health officials said there’s an urgent need for coronavirus testing right now, so between Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, they're offering eight free drive-thru testing clinics on the Peninsula.

It's a product of the holiday surge in cases and positivity rates, plus an increased demand for testing during the holidays.

“We don’t require you to have symptoms or exposure, we want and encourage everyone to get tested," said Taylor La Dieu, on behalf of the Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts.

To get a free test, you won't need to provide health insurance, a photo ID or COVID-19 related health symptoms. La Dieu said workers will only ask for a name and phone number for test results.

"Ultimately we want to make sure testing is available and accessible to everyone," she said. "We want to make sure everyone is being tested before they gather with their friends and families.”

The Peninsula Health District testing positivity rate is near 10 percent. The Hampton Rate, hovering around 13 percent. Both reported case spikes after Thanksgiving.

The testing dates and times are:

Y.H. Thomas Community Center , 1300 Thomas St., Hampton

, 1300 Thomas St., Hampton Dec. 12, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Peninsula Health Center , 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News

, 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News Dec. 12, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Boo Williams Sports Complex, 5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy., Hampton

5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy., Hampton Dec. 14, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

New Mount Zion Baptist Church , 3991 Longhill Rd., Williamsburg

, 3991 Longhill Rd., Williamsburg Dec. 15, 3 - 5 p.m.

Colossian Baptist Church , 856 Old Fort Eustis Blvd., Newport News

, 856 Old Fort Eustis Blvd., Newport News Dec. 16, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Westhampton Community Center , 1638 Briarfield Rd., Hampton

, 1638 Briarfield Rd., Hampton Dec. 17, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church East End , 3000 Jefferson Ave., Newport News

, 3000 Jefferson Ave., Newport News Dec.18, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hampton Roads Convention Center , 1610 Coliseum Dr., Hampton

, 1610 Coliseum Dr., Hampton Dec. 19, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

La Dieu said health workers could test thousands of people over the next week.

“You can be from out of state, a local Newport News resident, we just want you to get tested and we’ll call you with your results either way," she said. “Even though our message is to stay at home, we understand people are going to be gathering with their friends and families.”

La Dieu said the current coronavirus surge pushed the health districts to expand access to testing, but she reinforces that testing isn’t the only defense.