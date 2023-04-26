Walmart mass shooting survivor to re-file lawsuit after judge rules in favor of superstore

The woman who says she was nearly shot in the November 2022 mass shooting has to re-file her lawsuit over a lack of evidence.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A survivor of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting where six people were shot and killed last November has to re-file her lawsuit after a judge ruled in favor of the superstore.

The judge is asking for more information in former employee Briana Tyler's $50 million lawsuit, citing a lack of evidence.

In her latest lawsuit, Tyler said she escaped the break room where her co-worker opened fire on a group of employees.

She said he then chased her through the store and shot the gun, narrowly missing her.

Tyler's attorney, Mike Favaloro, argued the attack was personal.

In court, Walmart's attorneys said there's no proof that Tyler and the shooter had a relationship outside of work that would define the shooting as a "personal attack" in the eyes of the law.

Favaloro argued that because the gunman chased Tyler, it is seen as a "personal attack" and would not be covered under workers' compensation.

"Workers' compensation statute, the law, has different standards even in something as horrific as this," Favaloro said. "Of course, we take the latter position that it is a tort action and that's really what this case is all about."

The judge gave Favaloro 30 days to re-file the lawsuit with more information.

Favaloro said he is working to attain security footage and other evidence from Walmart representatives to support the case.

Two of Tyler's co-workers also filed lawsuits against Walmart, but they voluntarily withdrew them earlier this year.

They do have the power to re-file their complaints again in court if they choose.

The store reopened to the public on April 19.