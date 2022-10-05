The search continues: 4-year-old Codi Bigsby now missing for 100 days

Codi's father reported the little boy missing on January 31.

HAMPTON, Va. — One hundred days ago, 4-year-old Codi Bigsby disappeared in Hampton. Many are still wondering: Where is he?

On January 31, Cory Bigsby reported his son Codi missing. Bigsby told police Codi was last seen around 2 a.m. that day in their home.

More than 14 weeks later, many in the community remain united in finding the little boy.

Keitra Coleman said she searched the woods surrounding Codi's family home on Tuesday.

"It has been an emotional roller coaster," Coleman said. "We don't have any answers. I feel like we're no closer from day one to day 100 in really what happened to where Codi is."

Another volunteer, Joe Slabinski of W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc., has covered a lot of ground and logged thousands of hours in the search for Codi.

"Until this little boy either is brought forward or is found, we're not going to stop searching for him," Slabinski said. "This young boy has given us the ability to come together. I think we somewhat adopted Codi as our own. I think that's why people stay engaged."

Codi's father is a person of interest in the Hampton police investigation into the boy's disappearance. Bigsby remains in jail on seven unrelated child neglect charges.

A spokesperson for the Hampton Police Division said Tuesday that investigators don't have any updates on the case.

"It's so much easier to turn away and walk away and no longer be the voice out here for him but if I do that, then who's left," Coleman said. "I'm here saying bring him home."

A 13NewsNow investigation looked into just how much time and manpower has been spent on the search.

Slabinski said they've logged 1,940 hours in searching for Codi, and another 106 hours in mapping out and planning where to look. They have covered ground in Hampton, Newport News, York County, Poquoson, Norfolk and Chesapeake.

Slabinski said they've spent nearly $4,000 on things like meals, gear, gas and tolls. He said they've received another $2,400 in donations from the public.

On April 14, Bigsby's former lawyer Jeffrey Ambrose requested to be removed from the case because of "an ethical conflict."

A judge denied Bigsby bond last month. Police arrested Bigsby on February 3, just days after he reported Codi missing.