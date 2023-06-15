Hampton locals don't want the carousel to move, Mayor says it's premature to decide

A group of Hampton locals is pushing to keep a century-old merry-go-round where it is. City leaders are considering the short and long-term future of the space.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — Talks of possibly moving a popular attraction on Settlers Landing Road are concerning some Hampton residents. However, Mayor Donnie Tuck told a crowd at City Hall that it is too early to make a decision on whether to relocate it.

Doors into the historic Hampton Carousel are currently locked. The structure has been closed since last June because of needed repairs.

Meanwhile, city leaders are weighing what is next, both in the short and long term.

Since February, council members have heard presentations evaluating possibilities, pros and cons, as well as results from public information sessions.

Talks of possible relocation stem from a revitalization plan presented by the Downtown Hampton Development Partnership, a nonprofit group. Its proposal includes a larger park with more green space, terraces to help with flooding, a floating concert stage and a commercial building.

"We haven't adopted every aspect of it. We think there are citizens who have gotten ahead of themselves and ahead of the council. What we're just saying is, 'Hey look, slow down, it's premature to make a decision at this point,'" said Mayor Tuck.

"It is currently 103 years old," said resident Kathleen Martin. "I hate to see it moved."

The antique carousel in Hampton carries a lot of memories for people young and young at heart.

"I believe it should stay where it is because all of the kids should get to enjoy it," resident Ben Hites.

Another resident, Johnnie Carroll, described it as a "jewel."

Wednesday night, more than a dozen-or-so residents spoke in favor of keeping it next to the Virginia Air & Space Science Center.

"It deserves to be a showcase in Downtown Hampton, as these brochures testify to," said resident Katherine Demarnis, who held up tourism brochures from rest stops on the way up to Northern Virginia.

People standing in the first photo are against the relocation of a historic carousel in Downtown Hampton.



The 100+YO attraction is up for discussion tonight, as city leaders weigh several options for its long-term future. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/czWU0sm6L3 — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) June 14, 2023

Several options for the future of the carousel

Several options are on the table, ranging in cost from $316,000 to north of $3,000,000.

Options 1 and 2 keep the carousel where it is. 1 includes fixes to the existing building, whereas 2 features the idea of a new flood-resistant building.

"It's not in a flood stage currently, but as they update those maps, we expect it to pose risk — maybe not today, but at some point in the future," said Hampton city spokesperson Robin McCormick.

Option 3 moves the attraction to Mill Point Park. 4 would return it to Buckroe Beach where it originally stood, and 5 proposes Bluebird Gap Farm as its next home.

Mayor Tuck said it was too early to make a call on whether to relocate the carousel. In a statement made on the dais, he mentioned part of the reasoning for holding off is because council and citizens have not yet seen the full proposal for the potential redevelopment of Carousel Park and the surrounding area.

In the meantime, Tuck said people can still expect improvements.

"We are going to use [American Rescue Plan Act] funds to make the park more resilient," Tuck told reporters.

Repair crews from Ohio should arrive in July, according to City Manager Mary Bunting.