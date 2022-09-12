Hampton judge orders doctor's examination to determine 'sanity' of Cory Bigsby

In the scheduling hearing, the next trial date where the findings of the examination are to be presented was set for January 27, 2023.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton judge ruled on Friday that Cory Bigsby, the father of missing child Codi Bigsby, will receive a doctor's examination to determine his "competency and sanity."

That's nearly a year after he first reported his son, 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, was missing to the Hampton Police Division on January 31.

Cory Bigsby originally faced seven charges of child neglect that were unrelated to the disappearance of his child, which captured both local and national attention.

For months, search teams and the public have banded together at various times to search for the 4-year-old, but he has not yet been found.

When police brought Bigsby in for questioning about Codi, he allegedly told them he sometimes left his young children home alone. That led to the child neglect charges.

Now, Bigsby faces 30 charges, which include 28 felonies and two misdemeanors.