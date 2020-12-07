x
Man in custody after shooting, tactical situation in Newport News

The 51-year-old man is custody is accused of shooting a 47-year-old woman in a domestic incident.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in custody after a shooting led to a tactical situation overnight in Newport News.

Dispatch received a call of a shooting around 11:58 p.m. in the 200 block of Exeter Road. That's off of Lucas Creek Road.

Officers found a 47-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening.

The woman told police that a man she knew was the one who shot her. Police said it was a domestic incident.

Police found the 51-year-old man still inside the residence near the scene of the shooting. The tactical situation started after midnight and was resolved around 3 a.m.

The man is now in custody.

