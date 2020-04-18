Police name victim in deadly Newport News shooting

Newport News police are investigating two separate shootings within a mile of each other that left one man dead and two others hurt.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Authorities have released the identity of the man who died in one of two separate shootings that happened on the same night in Newport News.

Officers responded to the first shooting around 11:38 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of 25th Street.

When they arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene around 11:46 p.m. Police identified him as 23-year-old Stephen White.

A minute after that shooting, first responders were called to the 2000 block of Oak Avenue. That's about a mile away from the first shooting scene.

Officers found two men with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police said they do not know if the two incidents are related, but they are investigating.