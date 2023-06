Photos provided by Norfolk Fire-Rescue show the ambulance's engine compartment completely engulfed in flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — No one was hurt after an ambulance caught fire in Norfolk on Tuesday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the fire happened at Sentara Leigh Hospital around 1 p.m. Photos provided by the fire department show the ambulance's engine compartment completely engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to get the fire extinguished, although another car had heat exposure damage.