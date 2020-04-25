x
Man accused of choking girlfriend, hiding body behind Tabb Library

Robert Ardell Carroll is accused of choking 45-year-old Marcia Dumas and then hiding her body after she died.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia prosecutor says a man choked his live-in girlfriend, and after her body decomposed for a week, he and a second man dumped her body behind a library. 

The Virginian-Pilot reports 42-year-old Robert Ardell Carroll is accused of choking 45-year-old Marcia Dumas and then hiding her body after she died, though he has not been charged with killing her. 

Carroll had a court hearing on Friday to have bond set, but a judge denied the request. 

Authorities also charged 43-year-old Kevin S. Dunn with illegally disposing of a body. 

Dunn is not accused of any role in the woman's death.

