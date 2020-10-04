x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

portsmouth

Police: One person dead in shooting in Portsmouth

Police received several calls of gunshots heard near the 1900 block of Redgate Drive. A man was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Thursday night.

Police received several calls around 11:28 p.m. of gunshots heard near the 1900 block of Redgate Drive.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this shooting incident. 

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

Submit online tips at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

RELATED: Police looking for drivers of two cars who may know about Portsmouth homicide

RELATED: Man hurt in shooting on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton

RELATED: Man dropped off at Suffolk fire station with gunshot wound

RELATED: Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Newport News shooting