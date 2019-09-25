NORFOLK, Va. — In a 7-1 vote, Norfolk City Council approved the land sale and intergovernmental agreement with the Pamunkey Tribe.

This is for the land next to Harbor Park where the tribe wants to build a casino and resort.

It's a big step forward for the city and for the tribe to bring the $700 million casino to the Norfolk waterfront.

The lone vote against it tonight was Councilwoman Andria McClellan. She wanted to delay the vote to give residents more time to ask questions.

But, the rest of council voted to move forward, and ultimately voted in favor.

McClellan said she was disappointed in city council, and this makes Norfolk look like everything is just "business as usual".

Many of the council members who voted to move forward spoke about the benefits the casino would bring the area, such as the jobs, money and tourism. They also praised the tribe for their willingness to take on all costs, including infrastructure costs.

There were speakers tonight who fully supported the casino. Like city council, they highlighted the potential economic benefits which could help schools and address flooding.

Pamunkey Tribe Chief Robert Gray spoke first, and he thanked the city for its willingness to work with the tribe.

"Our shared excitement for this resort and our common goal of making this a world-class tourist destination has given me great confidence that this partnership will be a winning combination. Our team has enjoyed working with city staff and council to bring forth an exciting plan that’ll benefit tribal members as well as the citizens of Norfolk and surrounding communities," he said.

But, those who wanted the vote delayed and wanted more information didn't back down, despite the majority of council's willingness to move forward.

"Can you tell how much it’s going to cost for HRT to run bus service? Do you know how many new police officers we need? Do you have those reports? Has anyone seen them? I don’t think anyone has. I don’t think they exist. I hoped you would have done that beforehand, but it doesn’t seem like you did. So, I hope you delay this. Otherwise, there is going to be a referendum petition," said Norfolk resident, Max Shapiro.

Also speaking to council was the Nansemond Tribe. Its members spoke of their long history and close ties to Norfolk, and challenged council to do more research on the Pamunkey Tribe.

The Nansemond members said the Pamunkey Tribe aren't natives of the area, and asked city leaders to help preserve Nansemond history in Norfolk.

This is a big step forward, but this is just one part of the process to make the casino a sure deal.

The plan recently revealed said the tribe will purchase the land for $10 million.