Norfolk Police Benevolent Association president weighs in on pick for next chief

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot will move across the water to serve as the 35th chief in Norfolk Police Department history.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot will soon step into a new role as top brass in Norfolk.

His move across the water caught community leaders on both sides of the water by surprise.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Talbot and his new boss City Manager Dr. Chip Filer acknowledged the unexpected ending to this nearly yearlong search.

The president of the Norfolk chapter of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association (PBA) Detective Michael Lynch told 13News Now he is not alone in feeling shocked and blindsided.

Norfolk city leaders initially did not have Chief Talbot as a frontrunner for the job. Still, his arrival brings hope for big change in the Mermaid City.

"Clearly, this isn't where I thought we were going," Filer said Wednesday.

Talbot served as one of five on a search panel that interviewed candidates for the top cop job in Norfolk. However, by the time Filer had a group of three finalists, he recalled feeling unsure whether his ultimate pick was in the pool.

"I just said, 'Jeez, I think Chief Talbot would be a pretty darn good chief here in Norfolk,'" Filer said.

About three weeks ago and several days following the completion of face-to-face interviews with the finalists, the city manager recounted picking up the phone and calling to ask whether the veteran law enforcement officer would apply for the job.

"Our residents told us they wanted somebody that had experience as a chief, they wanted someone with experience in an urban setting, they wanted someone very involved in community policing, strong emphasis in data-driven police work, those traits, those things that were said absolutely guided me toward Chief Talbot because I believe he epitomizes all of those characterizes," said Filer.

"This opportunity, this city, what I've done in my career, what I understand, my skill set — this is the job I should be doing," said Talbot.

While he looks forward to Talbot's leadership, Lynch said he feels there has been a cloud of mystery around the selection process.

"Why focus on that individual, when other candidates meet the criteria of chief for this department?" Lynch asked.

City leaders shelled out $35,000 of taxpayer money to hire a Northern Virginia-based consulting firm during the nearly yearlong search.

"I do not regret bringing Morris & McDaniel on. In fact, Chief Talbot himself went through that assessment process," said Filer, who explained the firm's assessment process is not something he nor Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith could administer.

Looking ahead, Lynch expressed wanting to establish a relationship and open line of communication with Chief Talbot. He listed poor leadership, morale and officer pay as the top three problems he wants to be fixed.

"I'm hoping that he does come in and do some big changes and the city manager allows him to do what he needs to do to correct the department," said Lynch.

Wednesday evening, Lynch met with Norfolk PBA board members to discuss officer pay and the arrival of many of their new boss, Chief Talbot.

"We are going to work together shoulder to shoulder to make this city as safe as it can possibly be," Talbot assured members of the Norfolk Police Department and the community during the news conference.