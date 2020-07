The house fire happened in the 1000 block of Galt Street. One person in the home was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue worked to put a house fire out Thursday morning.

Crews were on the scene in the 1000 block of Galt Street. That's near the Olde Huntersville neighborhood.

Fire officials said in a tweet that one person was removed from the home and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information comes in.