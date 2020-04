A man was found shot in the torso in the 3600 block of Columbia Street. He later died at the hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday night.

Dispatch received a call around 8:37 p.m. for assistance in the 3600 block of Columbia Street.

Officers found a man shot in the torso.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim's identity has not been released, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.