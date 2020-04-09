Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene placed on administrative leave

City leaders said the city manager told them Greene was on paid leave for 30 days pending an investigation into policies she created as chief.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — City leaders said that Portsmouth's city manager told them Friday that she placed Police Chief Angela Greene on administrative leave with pay.

Dr. L. Pettis Patton said the period of leave was 30 days, pending an investigation. Although Pettis Patton didn not specify the nature of the investigation or who would conduct it, a person within the police department told 13News Now that the investigation was into policies Greene created as chief.

A spokeswoman for the city said Assistant Chief Scott Burke would serve as Acting Chief of Police in Greene's absence.

The word of Greene's leave came on the same day that St. Sen. Louise Lucas appeared for arraignment on charges police filed against Lucas. The felony charges are related to a protest that took place at Portsmouth's Confederate monument on June 10.

Lucas, Portsmouth NAACP leaders, several public defenders, and others were there on the day of the demonstration. During that demonstration, protesters vandalized the statue. Police body camera footage shows Lucas telling officers that they weren't going to arrest the protesters.

Later in the day, some of the demonstrators pulled down a statue from the monument on top of a man, Chris Green, who had a severe head injury as a result.

Supporters from high levels of Virginia's government have spoken out to back Lucas ever since the charges were released.

Her daughter, Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke was charged with a misdemeanor for violating the city's charter, after a committee she was participating in called for Greene's resignation.