VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's the day many in this area have been waiting on for months. The brand new Wegmans in Virginia Beach will open this weekend.

The highly popular and highly-anticipated grocery store is set to open its doors to the public on Sunday, April 28 at 7 a.m.

It's the very first Wegmans in Hampton Roads. You'll find it at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard.

Staffers say approximately 500 people will be employed at the store.

RELATED: Virginia Beach Wegmans donates 17K pounds of food to local food banks

RELATED: Wegmans offering walk-in interviews as Virginia Beach store nears grand opening

RELATED: Wegmans announces April opening date for Virginia Beach store

RELATED: Wegmans hiring 185 full-time workers for its Virginia Beach store