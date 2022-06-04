Police: Missing man may have ties to people killed in Virginia Beach double-homicide

Collin Rodgers was last seen by his family on March 27. He has a few tattoos: a design on his forearm, and a snake and blue Pokémon on his collarbone.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A day after the Virginia Beach Police Department announced officers found two people killed inside a Thalia area home, officers are looking for a missing man who may have ties to the victims.

A tweet from the department said Collin Rodgers, 20, is considered endangered.

Rodgers was last seen by his family on March 27. He's 5'9, 140 lbs, and has a few noticeable tattoos: a design on his forearm, and a snake and blue Pokémon on his collarbone.

Police say he could be driving a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon with the Virginia license plate 4871XH.

Investigators realized he was missing when they found Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, shot to death in a home on S. Boggs Avenue.

Police haven't said how Collin Rodgers is connected with the victims.

If you've seen him, please call the Virginia Beach Police Department.