Virginia Beach City Council to discuss memorial for DeShayla Harris

Harris was shot and killed at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on a violent night in March 2021. Her mother will speak to council members on Tuesday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council will discuss plans to honor and remember DeShayla Harris next week, with Harris' mother set to speak to council members Tuesday.

Someone shot and killed Harris on a violent night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on March 26, 2021. No one has been charged with her murder, and the Harris family has said they received much information from investigators.

For nearly a year, DeShayla Harris' family - including her mom Elisheba Harris - have asked for answers, evidence and closure.

"I’m empty, you know, I’m lost, it’s hard, I push every single day," Elisheba Harris previously told 13News Now.

Gary McCollum, a minister and friend of the Harris family, said there have been productive conversations with city council leaders leading up to the presentation Tuesday.

"What Ms. Harris and the family want is for their daughter Deshayla to not be forgotten," McCollum said.

Beyond a potential memorial for Harris, McCollum said the family wants action from the city – changes in how the city responds and works with families of victims.

"Even in the wake of a tragedy like this I think there are things that could be done better to make sure families are informed about what’s happening, so all of that will be addressed by Ms. Harris next week," he said.

Harris was killed at the Oceanfront on the same night a Virginia Beach police officer shot and killed Donovon Lynch.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said a stray bullet killed Harris.

Virginia Beach Crimesolvers and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have both increased their rewards for any information leading to the arrest of someone responsible.