Virginia legislators call on Herring to conduct independent investigation into police shooting of Donovon Lynch

Legislators want Mark Herring to lead an independent investigation using the new "civil rights" division.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Delegates Jay Jones, Paul Krizek and Jeff Bourne are calling on Attorney General Mark Herring to conduct an independent investigation into the Virginia Beach police shooting death of Donovon Lynch on March 26.

Lynch, 25, was shot and killed by a police officer during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront when multiple shootings took place within blocks of each other.

During that fatal encounter, the officer's body camera was deactivated for unknown reasons, Police Chief Paul Neudigate said. Virginia State Police are now investigating why the officer's camera wasn't recording.

Herring did call for an independent investigation by VSP, but legislators believe that is not enough and want him to lead an investigation using the new "civil rights" division.

“An investigation by the Virginia State Police is not enough,” Del. Jeff Bourne said in a news release.

“We need an Attorney General who will lead using the full weight of the Attorney General Office to get the answers that Donovon’s family and the Virginia Beach community deserve.”

The legislators said transparency is important in getting answers and also holding police accountable to prevent "tragedies like this from happening in the future."

The Lynch family said they are frustrated with the information investigators have put out about Donovon's death.