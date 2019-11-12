JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County's Board of Supervisors didn't vote for or against making the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Instead, the county voted on a resolution to reaffirm it's commitment to the constitutions of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The resolutions stated that the board only has the power given to it by the General Assembly and Article VII of the Virginia Constitution and the General Assembly is required to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and James City County respects the structure and limitations of government as stated in both the state and federal constitutions.

In the resolution, the board stated that it has full faith that the division of powers in the state and federal constitutions will prevent any laws from infringing on the rights guaranteed to the people.

The resolution also called on the General Assembly to not pass any laws that would infringe on the rights of James City County residents including, but not limited to the Second Amendment and went on to ask the County Attorney to forward a copy of the resolution to the county's elected representatives in the Virginia General Assembly.

The resolution acknowledged that the board would not enforce any law that is decided by a court to violate the U.S. Constitution or the Virginia Constitution.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: TODAY: Chesapeake City Council holding public hearing on 2nd Amendment Sanctuary status

RELATED: Hampton NAACP encouraging city leaders to 'Say No!' to 2nd Amendment Sanctuary status

RELATED: Would more restrictive gun laws violate the Second Amendment?

RELATED: Second Amendment Sanctuaries: Do they carry any weight?

RELATED: Norfolk delegate asks AG Mark Herring for opinion on 'Second Amendment Sanctuaries'