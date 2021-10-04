Police investigating undetermined death at Norfolk Premium Outlets

Not many details have been released at this point, but an investigation is underway. Police were called to the outlets Saturday afternoon.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating someone's death at the Norfolk Premium Outlets.

According to a tweet by Norfolk Police, officers were called to the 1600 block of Premium Outlets Boulevard just after noon Saturday. They're looking into an undetermined death.

There are few details at this point on the incident and investigation. Authorities haven't released any details about the death, but said they plan on releasing more information as it becomes available.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating an undetermined death at 1600 Premium Outlets Blvd. Call came in around 12:05 p.m. More details will follow when available. pic.twitter.com/DCzlP4GOxC — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 10, 2021

