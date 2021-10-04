Police investigating undetermined death at Norfolk Premium Outlets

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating someone's death at the Norfolk Premium Outlets.
According to a tweet by Norfolk Police, officers were called to the 1600 block of Premium Outlets Boulevard just after noon Saturday. They're looking into an undetermined death.
There are few details at this point on the incident and investigation. Authorities haven't released any details about the death, but said they plan on releasing more information as it becomes available.
PHOTOS: Police investigate undetermined death at Norfolk Premium Outlets
1 / 3
Check back with 13News Now for more details as this story develops.