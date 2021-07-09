State report latest effort to guess motives of Virginia Beach mass shooter

"I think our primary objective is to be honest and straightforward, so that we can look the families in the eye and said we did the best we could," a member said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A state commission is the latest effort to figure out why a Virginia Beach city employee killed 12 people in a mass shooting on May 31, 2019.

There are 20 members on this commission — appointed by Governor Ralph Northam, the Speaker of the House and a Senate Committee.

Friday, one member told 13News Now the group is just getting started.

"I think our primary objective is to be honest and straightforward, so that we can look the families in the eye and said we did the best we could," David Cariens said.

So far the FBI, Virginia Beach Police Department and Hillard Heintze (an independent firm) have investigated the mass shooting.

The state commission is working to provide a fresh set of eyes.

"I’m very honored to be on this commission," he said. "I think this is work is extremely important."

Cariens is a retired CIA officer. He said the group’s first task is looking at previous reports.

He said after doing that, he's already found some red flags when it comes to the city’s security, human resources and training.

"They had a violence prevention program that was written in 2001 and never revised. I've read it; frankly it's pablum," Cariens said.

He told 13News Now the commission is charged with coming up with some hard-hitting conclusions about what needs to change.

Their next meeting is later this month.

Cariens said the group has to submit its final report to state leaders by October 2022.