2 missing after group went over a dam in the James River

Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Segal said kayakers in the area helped rescue nine more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on tidal flooding on May 9, 2021.

Officials in Virginia say two women are missing after a group of people in rafts and on paddleboards went over the Bosher Dam on the James River.

WWBT-TV reports that 12 people were involved in the accident Monday afternoon.

One of them managed to get out of the river and reach a nearby house for help.

Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Segal said kayakers in the area helped rescue nine more.