Virginia

2 missing after group went over a dam in the James River

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on tidal flooding on May 9, 2021. 

Officials in Virginia say two women are missing after a group of people in rafts and on paddleboards went over the Bosher Dam on the James River. 

WWBT-TV reports that 12 people were involved in the accident Monday afternoon. 

One of them managed to get out of the river and reach a nearby house for help. 

Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Segal said kayakers in the area helped rescue nine more. 

But Segal said two women in their 20s are unaccounted for despite a very thorough search. They planned to keep looking Tuesday morning.

