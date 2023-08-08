Number of teens committing violent crimes in Virginia on the rise, data reveals

When it comes to violent crimes in Virginia last year, children aged 11 to 17 years old made up 13 percent of all offenders, according to state data.

VIRGINIA, USA — In a social media post Sunday, Virginia Beach police chief Paul Neudigate said officers arrested a 13-year-old child after catching the juvenile with a gun near the Oceanfront.

The post included a photo of the firearm, also. It's the latest arrest involving a juvenile across Hampton Roads this year.

But how often are police seeing people younger than 18 years old involved in crimes?

13News Now combed through the statewide 2022 Crime Report released by Virginia State Police in June.

When it comes to violent crimes in Virginia last year, children ages 11 to 17 years old made up 13% of all offenders.

That’s slightly up from 10% in 2021.

Another issue? Motor vehicle thefts.

In 2022, state police data shows nearly 17% of reported motor vehicle thefts were done by people under 18 years old.

“The thinking is not right. That’s why we try to be boots on the ground as much as we can," said Chris Moore, a Hampton-based advocate against youth gun violence.

Moore said it is critical, that communities reach out to young people.

People under 18 made up 11% of weapons violations statewide last year.

Moore also spoke to us back in May, after police arrested a 15-year-old boy for a shooting outside a convenience store in Hampton, where Moore lives.

He said right now, it’s too easy for youth to get their hands on firearms.

“You gotta’ ask why are these guns so accessible? How are they getting out there?" said Moore, who founded non-profit Bagz4daKidz.

Moore, who was formerly incarcerated and wants to push teens on another path, said he hopes more state and local officials partner with grassroot organizations to reach the youth.