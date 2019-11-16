PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Warships can't fix themselves. They need skilled laborers to get the job done.

That will be even truer in years to come, as the Navy builds out to a planned 355-ship fleet.

And that was the objective at Friday's first-ever Norfolk Naval Shipyard STEM Career Day workshop at the Drydock Club at Scott Center Annex: Exposing the students of today, the possible workers of tomorrow, to real-world applications of STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

More than 400 fifth and sixth graders took part.

"The gates of the shipyard have really opened up and the kids have seen how much amazing stuff that we do here," said Richard Neefe of Portsmouth Public Schools.

Shipyard leaders hope that some of the young people were inspired.

"And just to see them, see that they can have fun and do the job they love while having fun is exciting," said Terrilyn William, the shipyard's education liaison.

And what did the kids think?

Beante Banks of Churchland Academy may have put it best: "It was the best because we didn't have to go to school today, we just came here and had fun. It was one of my best days ever."

