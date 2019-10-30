CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Congresswoman Elaine Luria will hold a town hall meeting in Cape Charles on November 9.

The Eastern Shore town hall at the Cape Charles Civic Center will allow Representative Luria to hear ideas, suggestions, and questions from residents of the Eastern Shore.

The doors will open at 2 p.m., and the event is expected to take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Cape Charles Civic Center is located at 500 Tazewell Avenue.

The event is expected to be similar to other town halls in Virginia Beach, Yorktown, Williamsburg, and Onley.

At this event, residents will have the opportunity to discuss how Congresswoman Luria can represent their interests in Congress. Guests are also welcome to ask about specific pieces of legislation.

Rev. Kelvin Jones will moderate the questions. Rep. Luria will try to get through as many questions as possible during the event.

“Representing the Eastern Shore means showing up and hearing the thoughtfulness of our community firsthand,” Congresswoman Luria said. “It will be great to get back to Cape Charles, connect residents to federal agencies, and hear insightful questions about federal issues. I look forward to a productive town hall!”

Attendance to the town hall is limited. The capacity to the event is limited to 60 and those who wish to attend should register for a free ticket.

Click here to get a free ticket to the event.

