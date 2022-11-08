New Virginia Beach election districts bring big changes, leave voters asking 'What district am I in?'

Voters who are used to being able to vote for every Virginia Beach candidate are finding out they are limited to voting for candidates just in their district.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Voters in Virginia Beach used to be able to vote for all city council and school board seats, but the city went through redistricting last year that has changed the rules for voters.

According to the City's website, the old 7-4 hybrid system divided the city into seven residence districts and three at-large seats, any of which could be voted on by all Virginia Beach residents.

The new 10-1 election district system imposed by a federal court divides the city into 10 districts of approximately equal voting age population. City residents can now only vote for candidates running for Mayor and to be a representative of their ward district.

All Virginia Beach voters will be able to vote in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District election. The candidates in that race are Rep. Elaine Luria and State Senator Jen Kiggans.

Voters' local options will vary by the district they are in.

What District am I in?

Voters will be able to vote for a City Council representative for their district if they live in District 1, 2, 4 6, 8, 9 or 10, the city's website said.

Those who live in District 2, 4, 6, 8, 9 or 10 will be able to vote for a School Board representative.