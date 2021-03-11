Here's who won local elected positions for each Hampton Roads city

There were lots of hyper-local races in Hampton Roads that didn't get much media coverage, but they can still make a world of difference.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia's 2021 election had a lot going on for the top of state government.

Voters chose Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, a political newcomer, to be their next governor (over Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe).

Around lunchtime on Wednesday, the lieutenant governor and attorney general's races were still too close to call.

There were lots of hyper-local races in Hampton Roads that didn't get much media coverage, but they can still make a world of difference for how people live their day-to-day lives.

The election results haven't been certified yet, and the State Election Board won't do that until Nov. 15, but most races had someone clearly in the lead with most votes counted the day after the election.

Here are the projected winners for Hampton Roads' local elected positions:

Chesapeake (65 of 66 precincts reporting)

Commissioner of Revenue: Victoria Profit (with 83.4% of the votes)

Commonwealth’s Attorney: Matthew "Matt" Hamel (55.6%)

Sheriff: Jim O'Sullivan (97.3%)

Treasurer: Barbara Carraway (64.7%)

Franklin (8 of 9 precincts reporting)

Commissioner of Revenue: Selenia Boone (98.2%)

Treasurer: Dinah Babb (98.5%)

Gloucester (13 of 14 precincts reporting)

Clerk of Court: Cathy Dale (99.6%)

Hampton (32 of 33 precincts reporting)

Commissioner of Revenue: Ross Mugler (97.7%)

Commonwealth’s Attorney: Anton Bell (97.7%)

Sheriff: Karen Bowden (97.3%)

Treasurer: Chris Snead (97.9%)

Newport News (47 of 48 precincts reporting)

Commissioner of Revenue: Tiffany Boyle (98.4%)

Commonwealth's Attorney: Howard Gwynn (98.1%)

Sheriff: Gabe Morgan (98.1%)

Treasurer: Marty Eubank (98.1%)

Norfolk (50 of 51 precincts reporting)

Commissioner of Revenue: Blythe Scott (49.9%)

Commonwealth's Attorney: Ramin Fatehi (95.7%)

Sheriff: Joseph "Joe" Baron (75.4%)

Treasurer: Daun Sessoms Hester (97%)

Poquoson (5 of 6 precincts reporting)

Commissioner of Revenue: Joseph "Joe" Coccimiglio (98.4%)

Portsmouth (33 of 34 precincts reporting)

Commissioner of Revenue: F. D. "Frankie" Edmondson (97.8%)

Commonwealth’s Attorney: Stephanie Morales (93.9%)

Sheriff: Michael Moore (75.4%)

Treasurer: Paige Cherry (97.5%)

Suffolk (29 of 30 precincts reporting)

Commissioner of Revenue: Susan Draper (98.4%)

Commonwealth's Attorney: Narendra Pleas (51.9%)

Sheriff: E. C. Harris (98.3%)

Treasurer: Ronald Williams (77.6%)

Virginia Beach (102 of 103 precincts reporting)

Commissioner of Revenue: Philip Kellam (56%)

Commonwealth’s Attorney: Colin Stolle (97.3%)

Sheriff: Kenneth "Ken" Stolle (63.1%)

Treasurer: V. Leigh Henderson (62.6%)

Williamsburg (4 of 5 precincts reporting)

Commissioner of Revenue: Lara Overy (96.4%)

If you want to dig deeper into how specific cities and counties voted in Virginia's Nov. 2 election, you can do so here.

There were also two referenda that were reviewed by voters in local areas in this election:

Mathews County

"Shall the Mathews County Board of Supervisors relocate the Soldier's & Sailor's Monument located at the comer of Court and Church Streets on the Historic Court Green?" This measure was rejected. Of the votes that have been counted so far, 80.1% of people voted "no" to this.

Virginia Beach