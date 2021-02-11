Eyes across country on Virginia's governor race

The winner of Tuesday's election will be sworn in on January 15, 2022.

NORFOLK, Va. — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are in a tight race for Virginia's governor as of election night.

The final polls in the race were deadlocked amid heightened Republican enthusiasm and President Joe Biden's sagging poll numbers. The most recent poll from Christopher Newport University's Wason Center showed McAuliffe and Youngkin statistically tied 49 to 48% with independents moving toward the latter.

McAuliffe previously served as governor from 2014 to 2017 but couldn't run for reelection due to Virginia's law not allowing consecutive terms.

A win for McAuliffe could bring with it a sigh of relief for Democrats nationally, who can't afford a setback as they seek to defend their thin congressional majorities in the 2022 midterm elections.

For Youngkin, it's the first time he ran for any office, something he himself acknowledged in his campaign by calling himself a "political outsider." Before his recent entry into politics, he served as the CEO of The Carlyle Group, an international firm that manages about $230 billion in investments.

Youngkin's win could be great for Republicans nationally who are looking to take back control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections. This race is garnering national attention as a possible early indicator of what's to come next year.

Princess Blanding is also running for governor as a part of the liberation party. She was an educator for over 13 years here in Virginia.

The winner of the Virginia Governor's race will replace current Governor Ralph Northam, who succeeded McAuliffe in 2018. They will be sworn in on January 15, 2022.