NC Republicans write backing Virginia gun "sanctuary" effort

Several North Carolina lawmakers were so moved by gun rights activists in Virginia, they signed a letter expressing support for Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

Dozens of North Carolina Republican state legislators are expressing solidarity with Virginia local governments that have spoken out formally for gun rights.

About 50 state House Republican members signed a letter dated this week expressing support for leaders in Virginia cities and counties who have declared their jurisdictions "Second Amendment Sanctuaries."

The letter's writer is state Rep. Keith Kidwell of Beaufort County. He says a few GOP legislators will attend a gun rally Monday in Richmond, Virginia, and present it to lawmakers there.