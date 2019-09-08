WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria joined 47 other members of Congress to call on House and Senate leadership to take immediate action to address the rising threat of white supremacist terrorism.

“In the wake of the El Paso shootings, it is clear that terrorists motivated by a common white supremacist ideology are committing deadly attacks against African-American, Jewish, Muslim, Hispanic and other non-white communities in the United States and around the world, and that they pose a clear and present danger to our national security,” the members wrote. “We should not wait until the district work period ends on September 9 to take action that will protect the American people.”

Congress members wrote a letter to the leaders making their case.

The letter comes on the heels of Congresswoman Luria calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cancel August recess and take up commonsense gun safety legislation passed by the House in February.

“Republicans and Democrats have an opportunity to come together and do good work for millions of Americans,” Congresswoman Luria said. “These are important matters of security and national character. Congress can and should rise to the challenge.”

