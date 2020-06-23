Scott Taylor wins GOP nomination; will get chance to take back his old seat in November

He’ll once again face Democrat U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in the general election.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Republican Scott Taylor won a GOP primary Tuesday, setting up a rematch of one of the most hotly contested congressional races of 2018.

Taylor defeated Ben Loyola Jr. and Jarome Bell to win the Republican nomination in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. He’ll face Democrat U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in the general election.

Luria defeated Taylor by about two percentage points in 2018, flipping a district that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

A handful of Taylor’s staff members were accused of forging signatures to place an independent “spoiler” candidate on the ballot to siphon votes away from Luria. Two former Taylor staffers of them have been charged. Taylor has maintained that he was unaware of any wrongdoing.

Taylor was going to run for the U.S. Senate this year but changed his mind to challenge Luria again. He has said one of his reasons for running again is his opposition to Luria’s decision to vote for impeachment of the president.