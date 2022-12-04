Norfolk police investigate crash involving motorcycle, truck on Ingleside Road

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about National Work Zone Awareness Week. It aired on April 12.
The Norfolk Police Department said in a tweet that a man was seriously hurt after a crash involving a truck and motorcycle Thursday morning.
The accident happened in the 2300 block of Ingleside Road, which is at the intersection with Cape Henry Avenue. Dispatchers got the call around 8 a.m.
The police department said the man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Information about what led to the crash wasn't shared.
People are asked to avoid the area as the police department clears the scene.