VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Music festivals aren't just about good music and awesome party culture. Your ensemble matters just as much.

Festivals like Coachella are famous for putting that "flower child" style on the map, but you might be wondering what people are wearing at the Something in the Water music fest in Virginia Beach.

Well, we've got a gallery full of photos that show off festival attendees' laidback, colorful style.

Fanny packs have made a major comeback in the fashion scene in recent years, so you'll see plenty of those at the Oceanfront and sneakerheads are also rocking some fresh gear.

Check out our gallery below, which will be updated day to day as the festival continues!

PHOTOS: Something in the Water festival attire

RELATED: What people at 'Something in the Water' are posting on social media

RELATED: Set times, activity schedule for Something in the Water festival

RELATED: Missy Elliott visited Woodrow Wilson High School, donated $25K

RELATED: Getting around 'Something in the Water'

RELATED: How to enjoy 'Something in the Water' without a wristband