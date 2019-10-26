NORFOLK, Va. — You may have noticed more sniffling, coughing, missing coworkers and the scent of Lysol, Purell or your favorite disinfectant.

That's because flu season is upon us.

Yes, it's here and the CDC is predicting a severe flu season.

You read that right, severe.

This prediction comes after the longest flu season in 10 years.

That's right, the 2018 to 2019 flu season was the longest one in 10 years!

This year Virginia and North Carolina are already seeing sporadic cases.

In October 2019, North Carolina already reported a death from the flu, but state health officials haven't released their identity or age.

So, how can you protect yourself and your family from the illness?

Get your flu vaccine.

I'll say it a little louder for the people in the back.

GET YOUR FLU VACCINE!

Seriously.

Experts say it's not too early to get it. In fact, they say now is the best time to get the vaccine to have the maximum protection for the season.

RELATED: 'With regards to worrying about if it will last the entire flu season, it will' | Doctors urge people to get flu shot now

Across Hampton Roads health districts hosted flu shot clinics to make it easier for you to be prepared.

But, supplies were limited, and it was first come, first serve.

If you missed your chance to get the vaccine at a clinic, call your doctor for an appointment or check with your local pharmacy to see if they offer it.

RELATED: Virginia Beach to host free flu shot clinic on Oct. 30

RELATED: Norfolk to offer free drive-thru, walk-up flu shot clinic

RELATED: Sentara helps 'drive away the flu' with drive-thru flu shot clinic

RELATED: FREE FLU SHOTS: Hampton Roads districts hosting free clinics

Now I understand if you have a phobia and you just can't stomach the idea of getting a shot. That doesn't mean you can't or shouldn't get the vaccine.

You can ask your doctor or pharmacy about getting the vaccine through a nasal spray. Personally, I prefer the shot, but you have to do what's best for you.

In addition to getting the vaccine, there are other steps you can take to making sure you stay healthy this flu season.

Be sure to wash your hands, a lot. If you sing 'Happy Birthday' twice while washing your hands that should give you enough time to get rid of the germs. You don't have to sing it out loud, it's okay to just hum it or sing it in your head, like me.

You should also avoid people who are coughing ans sneezing. It might be hard, but it definitely makes a difference.

If you do end up starting to feel sick, try an antiviral medication like Tamiflu. The earlier you take it, the better it works.

Here's to a happy and healthy flu season!