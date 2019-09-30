NORFOLK, Virginia — Two years ago today, Ashanti Billie's parents announced the body of their daughter was found behind a church, in Charlotte North Carolina.

The 19-year-old had just moved to Virginia Beach, when she went missing from work at the Blimpie sandwich shop on base, at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The F.B.I. later charged Eric Brown for her abduction and murder.

Billie was too old for an Amber Alert and too young for a silver alert, but her murder prompted a change.

There's now a state and national missing adult alert system in her name.

In honor of the two years since his daughter's body was found, her father Meltony Billie is revisiting where Ashanti spent her last day alive -- in Virginia Beach.

Inside his car, he’s bringing along a box of memories of her and two big photo albums.

He said, "This is my last Father's Day card."

Meltony started at her apartment near Town Center, telling us she would've just graduated from culinary school, at the Virginia Art Institute if she were alive today.

"This time would've been her move out time," he recalled.

She went to the school with a dream of opening a bakery. "It's what brought us to Virginia,” said Meltony.

Our trip down memory lane leads us to where investigators said Eric Brown, a homeless military veteran, abducted her.

Meltony and Brandy Billie are both veterans. He pointed out Ashanti’s workplace is just feet away from the guards at the Naval Base gate.

After the kidnapping, her car sat abandoned in Ocean View for days.

During the search for Ashanti, 13News Now obtained footage of her suspected killer, throwing her phone in a dumpster on Tallyho Terrace.

Little did Meltony expect to meet the man behind the instrumental footage.

"Nice to meet you man, God bless you, brother I appreciate you man,” said Meltony to the homeowner.

"I'm sorry for your loss. I wish I could've done something else," the homeowner responded.

Meltony said it's a process waiting for the justice system. "Justice for us is still to come."

The suspected killer’s case hasn’t gone to court yet. Brown is still going through involuntary medication to restore his competency before appearing in court.

However, Meltony said, “Justice prevented [Brown] from doing this again.”

Ashanti's parents are also making sure others get rescued if they are abducted.

Now there's a statewide Ashanti Alert in operation. A federal Ashanti Alert was also passed but isn't running yet.

"We're almost ten months in and so many people came up missing since the alert has been signed into federal law,” said Meltony.

Getting the federal system in action is Meltony's next step.

Our sister station in D.C. shared that the Department of Justice claims they have a program coordinator and internal working group, but there's no set timeline for implementation.