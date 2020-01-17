FRIDAY FLAVOR: Rasoi IV Authentic Indian Cuisine in Chesapeake offers traditional North Indian food

Customers of Rasoi IV Authentic Indian Cuisine rave about the chicken tikka masala and garlic Naan.

Rasoi IV Authentic Indian Cuisine in Chesapeake offers more than 150 menu items of traditional North Indian food.

Owner Aakash Patel opened Rasoi IV two years ago after talking with a family friend who had previously opened three other locations in New Jersey.

Patel wanted to open the fourth restaurant in his home town of Chesapeake honoring his Indian heritage.

"In indian culture, it's all about family-style," he said.

"Everyone just making big pots and pans of different varieties of food. We all just sit at the table and everyone has at it."

At Rasoi IV, they offer casual and fine dining.

Their lunch buffet offers 13 to 14 different dishes every day and it's a great way for customers to try out the different menu items.

"Number one is our chicken tikka masala," Patel said. "Garlic Naan is pretty much our top seller."

