HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died and four others were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck.

The woman who died and all four others who were injured were in the sedan. Of the four that were injured, three of them were children. Police said their injuries aren't life-threatening.

The crash happened at Woodland Road and E. Mercury Boulevard.

Police said the roads will be shut down for a while and you should avoid the area.

Police haven't said how the crash happened.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: 14-year-old boy charged with making bomb threats against two Hampton schools

RELATED: Funeral service announced for Dr. Mary Christian

RELATED: Currituck County high-speed chase ends in Chesapeake after car flips

RELATED: Toll increases announced for Downtown, Midtown tunnels in 2020

RELATED: POLICE: 3-year-old girl found in Newport News reunited with family