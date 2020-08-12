Amazon opening delivery stations in Hampton Roads, creating more than 200 jobs

The facilities in Norfolk and Hampton will add to the company's growing footprint in the region and its workforce.

NORFOLK, Va. — The coronavirus pandemic displaced many people out of work, and the world's largest online retailer is bringing more than 1,700 new jobs to the area.

Amazon said Tuesday that it was continuing to build its presence in Virginia and Hampton Roads. The company plans to open two new delivery stations by 2021 on Sewells Point Road in Norfolk and West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

The stations will create 200 full-time and part-time jobs.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the Hampton Roads area with two new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers and create hundreds of job opportunities,” said Courtney Johnson Norman, Amazon Spokesperson. “The new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”

The location in Hampton is the site of the old Kmart which has been vacant for quite some time.

“This is a really great day for the City of Hampton,” said Mayor Donnie Tuck. “To have this long-vacant eyesore being turned into an Amazon center, with new jobs, is beyond fantastic.”

Jared Chalk, Director of Economic Development in Norfolk, said, “We look forward to working with them to assist in their efforts to hire from the surrounding community.”

Earlier this year, Amazon said it would launch of two other facilities in Hampton Roads. One is a robotics fulfillment center in Suffolk that will create 1,000 jobs. The other is a processing center (cross-dock) in Chesapeake which will bring 500 jobs with it. Both should open in 2021.

Combined, the four Amazon operations facilities will create more than 1,700 jobs.

Amazon said employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits from their first day of employment.

Since 2010, the company has created more than 18,500 jobs in Virginia and invested more than $20.6 billion across the state. Amazon operates more than 10 facilities which include locations in Ashland, Chester, Clear Brook, Petersburg, Richmond, Springfield, and Sterling.

Amazon has headquarters in Arlington with 13 Whole Foods Market locations and three Prime Now Hubs in Virginia Beach, Richmond, and Springfield.

There also will be an opportunity for entrepreneurs to build their own businesses delivering Amazon packages and independent contractors will have the flexibility to be their own boss and manage their own schedules for Amazon Flex.